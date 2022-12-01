Elderly man dies in Glenwood house fire

RCMP say an elderly man has died in a house fire Thursday at his home in the town of Glenwood. (CBC)

An elderly man died in an early morning fire at his home in the town of Glenwood on Thursday.

RCMP and the Glenwood fire department arrived at the scene just before 4:30 a.m.

In a news release, RCMP said the house was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived, and firefighters found the man's body as they entered the home.

Police didn't say how old the man was, but did say he was the only person in the home.

Investigators haven't figured out what caused the fire.

Fire crews and police remain on the scene.

Both the fire commissioner and the chief medical examiner are helping with the investigation.

