Man dead after truck crashes into vehicles in St. John's parking lot
A 59-year-old man is dead following a series of collisions off Blackmarsh Road.

Emergency workers attended scene near Rockcliffe Heights apartment complex

CBC News ·
A 59-year-old man died as a result of a multi-vehicle collision in St. John's on Friday evening. (Amy Joy/CBC)

A multi-vehicle collision in a St. John's parking lot Friday night has proven fatal. 

Police and paramedics were called just after 6 p.m. to the city's west end, where reports from the scene indicated a pickup truck appeared to have backed into several vehicles near the Rockcliffe Heights apartment complex on Blackmarsh Road.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Saturday that a 59-year-old man is "deceased as a result of the accident." 

Police had said two people had been taken to the Health Sciences Centre.  

The RNC investigation is continuing.

