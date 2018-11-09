Man dead after truck crashes into vehicles in St. John's parking lot

A multi-vehicle collision in a St. John's parking lot Friday night has proven fatal.

Police and paramedics were called just after 6 p.m. to the city's west end, where reports from the scene indicated a pickup truck appeared to have backed into several vehicles near the Rockcliffe Heights apartment complex on Blackmarsh Road.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Saturday that a 59-year-old man is "deceased as a result of the accident."

Police had said two people had been taken to the Health Sciences Centre.

The RNC investigation is continuing.

The scene this evening from a parking lot collision that injured at least one:<a href="https://t.co/rWQJWkNHqg">https://t.co/rWQJWkNHqg</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ky47DctOGB">pic.twitter.com/Ky47DctOGB</a> —@CBCNL

