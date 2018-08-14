Man's fall from downtown St. John's building not suspicious: RNC

Police say the death of a Conception Bay South man who fell from a building in downtown St. John's is not considered suspicious.

In a media release issued Tuesday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man, 57, fell from the sixth floor of the Sonco Parking garage and not Atlantic Place as police had initially said, though the two buildings are connected.

The man's name will not be released, the RNC said.

Emergency crews responded to the Harbour Drive area at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon to a report of a sudden death.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A section of Harbour Drive alongside Atlantic Place, between Baird's Cove and Ayres Cove, had been closed to traffic for part of Monday afternoon.

The RNC said the investigation is continuing and anyone who was in the area and saw the man fall is asked to call police at 709-729-8000.

