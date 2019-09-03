Man dead after crash in Upper Island Cove

A 57-year-old man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Upper Island Cove.

The RCMP said police, firefighters and paramedics responded to Cranes Road at 8:30 p.m.

The driver, who is from Upper Island Cove and was the only person in the car, suffered serious injuries. He died shortly after he was transported to the Carbonear Hospital.

A traffic analyst was on the scene of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.