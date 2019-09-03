Skip to Main Content
Man dead after crash in Upper Island Cove
Police, fire, and paramedics responded to Cranes Road 8:30 Saturday night.

RCMP say the cause of the single-vehicle crash is under investigation. (Submitted by RCMP)

A 57-year-old man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Upper Island Cove. 

The RCMP said police, firefighters and paramedics responded to Cranes Road at 8:30 p.m. 

The driver, who is from Upper Island Cove and was the only person in the car, suffered serious injuries. He died shortly after he was transported to the Carbonear Hospital. 

A traffic analyst was on the scene of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing. 

