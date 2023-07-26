Man, 50, dead after crash on Trans-Labrador Highway

Police are investigating an incident in which a 50-year-old man from Happy Valley-Goose Bay was killed on the Trans-Labrador Highway on Tuesday.

The crash, about 10 kilometres west of Churchill Falls, was reported around 8:10 p.m. Police believe it was a single-vehicle incident and the man was driving alone. His vehicle was found in a ditch.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has brought in its accident investigation division to look at the crash and is asking the public for any witness information or video from the area from shortly before 8 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador