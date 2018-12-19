Skip to Main Content
Man found dead after fire in storage container in Bay Roberts

Police say the man was found dead Wednesday at the town's municipal garage.

Occupational health and safety officers from Service NL are investigating

Occupational health and safety officers from Service NL were on scene as of Wednesday afternoon and are conducting an investigation. (CBC)

A man was found dead after a fire in a storage container at the municipal garage in Bay Roberts on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.

Police received a call about a fire in the container at the municipal garage on Green's Road at about 6 a.m, according to a release sent Wednesday afternoon.

The local fire department were also at the fire and managed to put it out, said police.

One man was found dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday afternoon, occupational health and safety officers from Service NL were on the scene conducting an investigation, as was an investigator from the fire commissioner's office.

The RCMP is also investigating the incident with the province's office of the chief medical examiner, the release read.

Philip Wood, the town's mayor, told CBC News he was unable to comment while the occupational health and safety officers and police conduct their investigations.

