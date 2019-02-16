33-year-old man dead after ATV rollover near Gander
Police say the man sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 33-year-old man is dead after an ATV rollover Friday near Gander, say police.
Paramedics and members of the 103 Search and Rescue Squadron were dispatched just after 6:30 p.m. to Gull Pond, a cabin area just north of Benton, according to a spokesperson from the RCMP.
The man, who was driving the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the spokesperson said.
A second ATV was also at the scene of the incident.
Benton is just south of Gander, off the Trans-Canada Highway.
