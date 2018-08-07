Man dead after vehicle plunges off Bonavista cliff

A man is dead after his vehicle dropped into the ocean near the Bonavista Dungeon Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say his car is submerged in the water at the bottom of a cliff.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and it's unclear if other people were in the car.

Police say a traffic analyst is on the way.

Lee Tremblett, who lives near Bonavista and witnessed rescue efforts, says the car fell off an embankment near the Dungeon Provincial Park

"Quite a drop down to the water here, probably close to 100 feet," said Tremblett