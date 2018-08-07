Skip to Main Content
Man dead after vehicle plunges off Bonavista cliff

Man dead after vehicle plunges off Bonavista cliff

The RCMP is investigating and emergency responders are on the scene.

Witness near the scene says location is near the Bonavista Dungeon

CBC News ·
Emergency crews are on the scene after a car went off a cliff near the Dungeon Provincial Park in Bonavista. (Lee Tremblett/Twitter)

A man is dead after his vehicle dropped into the ocean near the Bonavista Dungeon Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say his car is submerged in the water at the bottom of a cliff.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and it's unclear if other people were in the car. 

Police say a traffic analyst is on the way.

Lee Tremblett, who lives near Bonavista and witnessed rescue efforts, says the car fell off an embankment near the Dungeon Provincial Park

"Quite a drop down to the water here, probably close to 100 feet," said Tremblett

He said a helicopter has been dispatched to the area and that the area is a popular whale watching spot.

With files from Stephanie Kinsella

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us