Man charged with second-degree murder following Mayor Avenue incident
The RNC say they have arrested and charged 21-year-old Robert Belbin following last week's homicide on Mayor Avenue. The accused was previously arrested and charged last May with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a stabbing in downtown St. John's.
Robert Belbin was previously arrested in May in connection with a stabbing in downtown St. John's.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crimes Unit has charged a man with murder following an incident last week on Mayor Avenue in St. John's.
Robert Belbin, a 21-year-old man from St. John's, will appear in court on charges of second-degree murder and breach of release order.
The incident happened on Feb. 7 near Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road in St. John's. The victim, 22-year-old Seamus Secord, sustained life-threatening injuries, and later died in hospital.
Belbin was previously arrested and charged last May with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a string of shootings and a stabbing in downtown St. John's.
Police say the suspect was located in the West end of the city yesterday, and arrested without incident.