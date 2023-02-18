Man charged with second-degree murder following Mayor Avenue incident

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers are pictured here responding to the homicide on Mayor Avenue in St. John's last week. Police have now arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of second degree murder and breach of release order. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crimes Unit has charged a man with murder following an incident last week on Mayor Avenue in St. John's.

Robert Belbin, a 21-year-old man from St. John's, will appear in court on charges of second-degree murder and breach of release order.

The incident happened on Feb. 7 near Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road in St. John's. The victim, 22-year-old Seamus Secord, sustained life-threatening injuries, and later died in hospital.





Belbin was previously arrested and charged last May with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a string of shootings and a stabbing in downtown St. John's.

Police say the suspect was located in the West end of the city yesterday, and arrested without incident.

