Man charged with second-degree murder following Mayor Avenue incident

The RNC say they have arrested and charged 21-year-old Robert Belbin following last week's homicide on Mayor Avenue. The accused was previously arrested and charged last May with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a stabbing in downtown St. John's.

Robert Belbin was previously arrested in May in connection with a stabbing in downtown St. John's.

A police cruiser blocking the entrance to a street.
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers are pictured here responding to the homicide on Mayor Avenue in St. John's last week. Police have now arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of second degree murder and breach of release order. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crimes Unit has charged a man with murder following an incident last week on Mayor Avenue in St. John's.

Robert Belbin, a 21-year-old man from St. John's, will appear in court on charges of second-degree murder and breach of release order.

The incident happened on Feb. 7 near Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road in St. John's. The victim, 22-year-old Seamus Secord, sustained life-threatening injuries, and later died in hospital. 

Belbin was previously arrested and charged last May with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with a string of shootings and a stabbing in downtown St. John's.

Police say the suspect was located in the West end of the city yesterday, and arrested without incident.

