Man charged with 4 offences after confronting cop
An RNC officer stopped a man in St. John's who was driving unsafely and became confrontational.
RNC officer stopped the 58-year-old man's car due to unsafe driving
A 58-year-old man was charged with multiple offences after St. John's police stopped him Thursday morning for driving dangerously.
A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer saw the man driving unsafely on Brookfield Road at 11:50 a.m.
The officer stopped the vehicle, but the man got out and and became confrontational.
He was charged with four separate offences as a result: uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, resisting arrest and imprudent driving.
He was held for a court appearance later Thursday afternoon.