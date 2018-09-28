Man charged with 4 offences after confronting cop

A 58-year-old man was charged with multiple offences after St. John's police stopped him Thursday morning for driving dangerously.

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer saw the man driving unsafely on Brookfield Road at 11:50 a.m.

The officer stopped the vehicle, but the man got out and and became confrontational.

He was charged with four separate offences as a result: uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, resisting arrest and imprudent driving.

He was held for a court appearance later Thursday afternoon.

