Skip to Main Content
Man charged with 4 offences after confronting cop
New

Man charged with 4 offences after confronting cop

An RNC officer stopped a man in St. John's who was driving unsafely and became confrontational.

RNC officer stopped the 58-year-old man's car due to unsafe driving

CBC News ·
An imprudent driving conviction comes with four license demerit points.

A 58-year-old man was charged with multiple offences after St. John's police stopped him Thursday morning for driving dangerously.

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer saw the man driving unsafely on Brookfield Road at 11:50 a.m.

The officer stopped the vehicle, but the man got out and and became confrontational.

He was charged with four separate offences as a result: uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, resisting arrest and imprudent driving.

He was held for a court appearance later Thursday afternoon.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us