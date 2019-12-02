Man arrested for threatening Crown prosecutor: RCMP

A man from New Harbour has been charged with intimidation after leaving a threatening voicemail for a Harbour Grace Crown prosecutor, according to police.

The 63-year-old was arrested Friday by the Harbour Grace RCMP, with the help of police dog services.

The man is charged with intimidation of a justice participant, careless use of a firearm, and careless storage of a firearm.

The firearms offences allegedly happened at the man's home in New Harbour, where he was arrested.

He appeared in court Saturday, and is still in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court in St. John's on Tuesday.

The RCMP initially told CBC they would not provide any further details, including what the alleged threat was or where it took place, but provided more information a few hours after the initial media release.