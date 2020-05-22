Skip to Main Content
Cat dies from gunshot in Avondale, RCMP charge man with animal cruelty
Nfld. & Labrador

Cat dies from gunshot in Avondale, RCMP charge man with animal cruelty

A 62-year-old man is charged with animal cruelty and Holyrood RCMP expect more charges to come after he allegedly shot a cat on a residential property in Avondale.

Holyrood RCMP say more charges are expected against 62-year-old man

CBC News ·
Holyrood RCMP have charged a 62-year-old man with animal cruelty for shooting a cat on a property in Avondale. (David Bell/CBC)

A 62-year-old man is charged with animal cruelty and Holyrood RCMP expect more charges to come after he allegedly shot a cat in Avondale.

Police say they received a report that a cat was injured by a suspected gunshot wound at a residential property in Avondale around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

After investigating, police arrested the man for animal cruelty and say the investigation is continuing with more charges anticipated. 

The cat was taken to a vet for medical attention, and needed to be euthanized due to the extent of the injuries. 

The Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer will conduct a post-mortem examination, police said. 

RCMP said the man was released from custody on a number of conditions. He is set to appear in court Sept. 16. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News