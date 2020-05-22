Cat dies from gunshot in Avondale, RCMP charge man with animal cruelty
A 62-year-old man is charged with animal cruelty and Holyrood RCMP expect more charges to come after he allegedly shot a cat on a residential property in Avondale.
Holyrood RCMP say more charges are expected against 62-year-old man
Police say they received a report that a cat was injured by a suspected gunshot wound at a residential property in Avondale around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
After investigating, police arrested the man for animal cruelty and say the investigation is continuing with more charges anticipated.
The cat was taken to a vet for medical attention, and needed to be euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.
The Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer will conduct a post-mortem examination, police said.
RCMP said the man was released from custody on a number of conditions. He is set to appear in court Sept. 16.