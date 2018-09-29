Man charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault in Mount Pearl

A man has been charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault after an incident in Mount Pearl Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a woman being held against her will at 4:35 p.m., according to a release sent by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.



A 38-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident, said police.

He will appear in court on Saturday, according to the release.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.



