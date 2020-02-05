Video of truck chasing moose leads to charge against Gander man

A 25-year-old man from Gander is facing a charge of harassing big game after video of two men in a truck pursuing a moose on the road circulated online.

Gander RCMP say the video was posted on social media on Jan. 23, with the detachment receiving "a number of complaints from concerned citizens" around 3 p.m. that day.

Shortly after that, two men went to the detachment and identified themselves as the two people in the truck chasing the moose, and provided details to police to confirm.

The RCMP conducted a joint investigation with the provincial Department of Fisheries and Land Resources to figure out the most appropriate charge for the incident.

That led to a single charge of harassing big game being laid against the 25-year-old driver of the truck, who is scheduled to appear in court Apr. 14.

However, police say the investigation is still underway and they "are considering possible charges that could apply to the passenger of the vehicle."

