Northern Bay man arrested after shot fired in woods

A man from Northern Bay is facing several firearms charges, after an acquaintance told police the man tried to shoot him.

Harbour Grace RCMP said the complainant said he was approached in a wooded area and that a gun was fired in his direction.

The man who filed the complaint, who was not injured, ran away and called police.

The RCMP later arrested a 73-year-old man at his home and seized several firearms.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.