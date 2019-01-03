Child in vehicle as Newtown man charged for drug-impaired driving

A man from Newtown faces a charge of impaired driving by drug after police pulled over a car also containing a child.

Glovertown RCMP were tipped off about the driver on Dec. 30, according to a police news release issued Thursday.

RCMP quickly pulled the vehicle over in Gambo and arrested the man behind the wheel.

Besides the 51-year-old driver, there were two passengers in the car, one a child.

Police would not specify the child's age or gender.

Officers brought the man back to the police detachment, according to police, where a drug recognition evaluator took him through a 12-step process to determine the alleged impairment by drug.

The man was charged and his licence was suspended.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in April.

RCMP did not specify what drug was involved in the arrest, but in the statement noted that taking prescription medications can result in impaired driving.

