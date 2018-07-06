Man allegedly assaulted RNC officer, threatened other with weapon

A 33-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and allegedly threatening another one with a weapon.

Officers tried to arrest the man Thursday morning around 11 on an outstanding warrant in downtown St. John's.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the suspect assaulted an officer and then ran away.

Other officers found the man who became aggressive and threatened one "with a blunt weapon," say police.

The officer who was allegedly assaulted went to hospital for treatment but has since been released, and no details were provided on his injuries.

The man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and failing to attend court.

He was held in custody for a court appearance.