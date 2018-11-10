Skip to Main Content
Man with loaded weapon arrested outside St. John's business
CBC News
The man was charged with a number of offences including carrying a concealed weapon. (CBC)

A man with a loaded firearm was arrested outside a St. Johns business Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to a call of a man with his face concealed acting suspicious outside a business on Freshwater Road just after 4 p.m, according to a release sent Saturday by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

When they arrived at the business, they found the man to be carrying a loaded weapon, according to the release. 

The man was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded weapon, possession of a weapon with dangerous intent, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and breach of court order.

He was held for an appearance in court Saturday.

