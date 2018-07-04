Man, 64, dies in workplace incident at Bay Roberts Mall

A 64-year-old man died Wednesday while working at a construction site at the Bay Roberts Mall.

The RCMP confirmed in an email that officers are investigating the man's death.

Occupational Health and Safety and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating as well.

"The impact of a workplace fatality is felt by family, friends and co-workers, and resonates with all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. We offer our deepest condolences to the family," reads an emailed statement from a spokesperson for Occupational Health and Safety.

The department declined to provide further details as the investigation into what caused the death continues.

Responding to medical assist call from Moore’s Amb for emergency on roof of Bay Roberts Mall. Pls use caution in area and watch for responders <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@BayRobertsFire

The Bay Roberts Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical assistance call from Moore's Ambulance, for help with an emergency on the roof of the Bay Roberts Mall, shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Multiple workplace deaths

In the last six weeks, there have been several workplace fatalities in the province.

A 41-year-old man was killed June 22 while working for a construction company doing roadwork in southern Labrador.

On May 28, a man died when he fell from the top of a hotel under construction in downtown St. John's.

Chris Fifield died in late May after falling from this construction site near the Delta Hotel in St. John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Two other recent non-fatal workplace incidents are still being investigated.

The operator of a crane escaped serious injury when it toppled over at the Muskrat Falls project last month.

Also in June, three people were injured in an explosion at an industrial park in Mount Pearl.