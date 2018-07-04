Skip to Main Content
Man, 64, dies suddenly at Bay Roberts Mall

A 64-year-old man died suddenly Wednesday at a worksite at the Bay Roberts Mall in Conception Bay North.

The RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating

A 64-year-old man died at work Wednesday in Bay Roberts. (Google Maps)

A 64-year-old man died suddenly Wednesday while working at the Bay Roberts Mall. 

The RCMP confirmed in an email that officers are investigating the man's death.

Occupational Health and Safety and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating as well. 

The Bay Roberts Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical assistance call from Moore's Ambulance, for help with an emergency on the roof of the Bay Roberts Mall, shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

