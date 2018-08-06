Man, 21, arrested for violently mugging elderly woman in St. John's

Police say a 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly pushing an elderly woman to the ground on Kelsey Drive in St. John's and taking off with her purse.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, officers responded to a report of a robbery at 12:30 p.m., but the lone suspect had fled on foot.

He was later arrested and held at the St. John's lockup overnight to appear in provincial court Monday, where he will be charged with robbery with violence.

Police said the woman received minor injuries.