Health authorities find 18 patients with potentially incorrect mammogram results so far

The three regional health authorities say problem is with the equipment used to read mammogram results, not with the testing equipment itself. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press/AP)

Eastern Health, Western Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health have found 18 patients with potentially incorrect mammography results, according to a press release from the three health authorities on Thursday afternoon.

The three health authorities said they are sending letters to all 10,883 patients whose mammograms are being reviewed. The health authorities said by the end of October, they will call patients with potentially incorrect results, send followup letters outlining next steps and contact the patients' primary care providers.

According to the press release, the three health authorities had found 5,826 patients who don't require followup as of Wednesday: 1,418 in Eastern Health, 3,714 in Western Health and 694 in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

All four regional health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador are reviewing mammography results after Central Health discovered some results were being read on work stations that had three-megapixel monitors, rather than five-megapixel monitors. While three-megapixel monitors can be used to read X-rays and CT scans, five-megapixel monitors are the current standard for reading mammograms.

On Sept. 6, Central Health said it had reviewed results belonging to 2,564 patients and had found nine patients with potentially incorrect results. At that time, the health authority said it had 523 results left to review.

Mammograms in Newfoundland and Labrador are proceeding as scheduled, and the health authorities say results will be read on the correct equipment.

