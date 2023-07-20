Human rights violation suggests St. John's taxi company hasn't changed, says disability rights advocate

A disability rights advocate says a second human rights commission ruling against a St. John's taxi service is evidence the company hasn't learned from its mistakes.

"I don't feel that it has changed," said Anne Malone, whose vision is limited.

More than 10 years ago, City Wide Taxi denied Malone and her service dog rides in downtown St. John's.

She complained to the Human Rights Commission and it ruled that City Wide had violated her human rights. Malone was awarded $5,000 in damages and City Wide was ordered to provide its employees with disability awareness training.

"Often these cases are kind of a slam dunk," she said.

"I mean, it happened and it shouldn't happen. So, they're not usually hard to argue and win."

Purdy, a chocolate Labrador, is Anne Malone's service dog. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

This spring an adjudicator ruled that City Wide had violated the rights of another person using a service dog.

Joshua Roberts has a service dog to help him with the post-traumatic stress disorder he developed after he was hit by a car.

About 18 months ago, two City Wide drivers refused to let him and his service dog, Ocean, into their cabs at the corner of Adelaide and George streets in St. John's.

Roberts was awarded $7,500 in damages and again the company was ordered to provide disability awareness training.

The adjudicators ruling said the second case is evidence of a systemic problem at City Wide. Malone believes these are not isolated cases.

A row of orange City Wide cabs lined up at St. John's International Airport. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

In June, City Wide Taxi owner Peter Gulliver told CBC News that most of the company's staff have received disability awareness training.

"City Wide Taxi and Bus Service and its subsidiaries take the accessibility requirements of our passengers very seriously and strive to offer a sensitive and inclusive experience during each ride," Gulliver said.

Gulliver said that what happened to Malone was an isolated experience and the driver in question did have a doctor's note describing "breathing difficulties" and sensitivities to scents which prevented him taking dogs in his cab. Gulliver provided CBC News with a copy of the note.

"We do sympathize with the situation and do apologize for her inconvenience," Gulliver said.

Gulliver has not returned two calls from CBC News this July.

Malone is challenging City Wide's assertion that what happened to her was an isolated experience.

"How many? What is the threshold to not being isolated? Because when it first happened to me and it was adjudicated as one offence, it was actually three," she said.

"In one event, I approached three different cab drivers within a few minutes on Adelaide Street and all three denied me access. This happened to Joshua Roberts and it happened to me again. Same company at St. John's airport last May."

Malone wants people who don't have a service dog or a disability to understand the leap of faith she makes when she gets in a taxi and how serious it is for a disabled person to be denied taxi services.

"A lot of people might say, well, what's the big deal? Just call another taxi, You know, like, what's the problem, really?" she said.

"In my case, as a person who has very little eyesight, I really enter into an unspoken contract of trust when I get into an enclosed vehicle with a stranger and I ask him to take me somewhere, because I can't see where I'm going and I trust that I'm going to be treated fairly and justly.

"When you are met with aggression and rejection, it violates all that trust."

