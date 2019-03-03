Skip to Main Content
Major fire at Happy Valley-Goose Bay mall
Major fire at Happy Valley-Goose Bay mall

The mall is next to Woodward's C-Store and Gas Station in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Fire department says call came in around 5 p.m.

The mall is home to Reitmans clothing store. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

The roof of a mall on Hamilton River Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has collapsed and the structure is completely engulfed in flames.

Fire crews are on the scene trying to knock down the massive flames.

The mall is on Hamilton River Road next to the Woodward's C-Store and Gas Station, and is home to a Reitmans clothing store and an Eclipse clothing store.

A spokesperson from the town's fire department said the call came in around 5 p.m.

