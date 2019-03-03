Major fire at Happy Valley-Goose Bay mall

The roof of a mall on Hamilton River Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has collapsed and the structure is completely engulfed in flames.

The whole roof just went up <a href="https://t.co/8n9GlEP8Op">pic.twitter.com/8n9GlEP8Op</a> —@AlysonSamsonCBC

Fire crews are on the scene trying to knock down the massive flames.

The mall is on Hamilton River Road next to the Woodward's C-Store and Gas Station, and is home to a Reitmans clothing store and an Eclipse clothing store.

Thick black smoke rising from the mall on Hamilton River Road <a href="https://t.co/ZHGbsIq07n">pic.twitter.com/ZHGbsIq07n</a> —@AlysonSamsonCBC

A spokesperson from the town's fire department said the call came in around 5 p.m.

This is why it’s important to keep your hydrants cleared <a href="https://t.co/P9CoqdDzHc">pic.twitter.com/P9CoqdDzHc</a> —@AlysonSamsonCBC

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador