Woman says assault by her male supervisor left her depressed and upset

A woman confronted her male supervisor-turned-assaulter in a western Newfoundland courtroom Wednesday, reading an emotional victim impact statement at the man's sentencing hearing.

A publication ban prohibits disclosing any identifying details about the woman, but reading her statement aloud, the woman said the incident made her feel unsafe and uncomfortable in her small town, leading her to resign from her public engagements and volunteer positions, as well as sparking depression and suicidal thoughts.

In the statement of facts, the court heard the supervisor had offered to drive the woman home around 4 a.m. one day last summer. The man drove past her house, parked the car, turned toward her and tried to kiss her several times.

He also touched her thigh and tried to hold her hand.

Abusing that position of power, that's reprehensible. - Janice Kennedy

The woman first froze, but then stated she wanted to be taken home, twice, she told the courtroom. Eventually the man conceded. The woman avoided him for a time afterwards, and resigned from her position a few weeks later before reporting him to police.

While reading her impact statement, the woman said after reporting him, she felt shunned by the community, and guilty for taking the matter to the police. She slept with a weapon under her pillow and didn't want to be touched by anyone.

The man was sentenced to six months of probation for assault, with a conditional discharge, meaning he will not have a criminal record. After the sentencing, he stood up, looked directly at the woman and apologized for his actions.

'No actually means no'

Janice Kennedy, the executive director for the Bay St. George Status of Women Council, was in the courtroom and called the woman's statement "really moving," saying her words cut straight to the heart of a larger issue in society.

"I think what this really highlights is the issue around consent, and understanding that no actually means no," Kennedy told CBC News.

Janice Kennedy is the executive director of the Bay St. George Status of Women Council, and attended Wednesday's sentencing. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"This continues to happen all the time, and it comes back to consent not being discussed enough in our society."

Kennedy said the power dynamic between the two people involved made it even more concerning to her.

"Abusing that position of power, that's reprehensible. When you hold authority over someone, there's a trust placed in you that you will be fair to them, you'll be kind to them," she said.

Kennedy said while the court dealt with the woman's complaints fairly, structures need to be put in place in workplaces to beef up education on consent, as well as consequences.

"Organizations [need to be] forced to have policies in place when these things happen, that when someone violates someone's trust so fundamentally, as what happened here, there are repercussions."

The man pleaded guilty to the assault charge on June 13. Also in his sentencing, the man must stay away from the woman and her place of work.

