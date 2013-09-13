Murderer Malcolm Cuff granted 8 hours of freedom after 40 years in prison

The Parole Board of Canada has started a "slow and gradual" process of releasing Malcolm Cuff, a Corner Brook man who killed two women decades ago.

Cuff, 63, was granted a small dose of freedom in a decision dated Nov. 30. He was approved for eight hours of supervised leave from his federal penitentiary, so he can do community service. In the same decision, Cuff was denied day parole, full parole and unescorted temporary absences.

The decision cited Cuff's "close to 40 years of incarceration leading to the belief you are institutionalized and thus require a very slow and gradual reintegration."

Cuff, along with accomplice Robert Roland Durnford, killed Marilyn Ann Newman in 1983. The 20-year-old woman was abducted, bound, raped and murdered. In 2000, Cuff copped to a cold case — admitting he killed 16-year-old Janet Louvelle in 1979.

He was given a life sentence for Newman's murder, and was sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in Louvelle's death — which he later admitted was an intentional act of murder, and in no way an accident.

Cuff a low risk to reoffend, parole board says

In the latest parole decision, Cuff said he wanted to start with supervised leave so he can "test [his] skills" learned from prison programs in real life scenarios.

"You said that after such a long incarceration, you do not know what society is like, what technology such as cell phones and computers are like, or how people will react to you," the board wrote.

Cuff also told the parole board he does not want to return to Corner Brook "out of respect for the victims' families."

According to the decision, Cuff reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger when he was eight years old. The parole board noted his relationship history as an adult has been full of red flags and violent behaviour. He was in a relationship with Louvelle, whom he allegedly abused before killing her, and was dating Newman's friend before the 1984 murder.

"You have a history of stalking, being physically abusive, and having obsessive attitudes (both sexually and emotionally) towards women who you view as potential intimate partners. It is noted that your insecurities impacted your relationships with women, often trying to exert some type of control."

Despite his track record, a psychological risk assessment in 2020 said he was a low risk to reoffend sexually, violently, or generally. The parole board said he has made "considerable progress" throughout his 40 years in prison.

It's not clear when Cuff will be granted the eight-hour escorted absence.

