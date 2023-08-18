Shortage of workers and housing causing perfect storm of problems at Makkovik fish plant

Some crab taken from the waters of Makkovik has had to go elsewhere this season. The town's crab plant has been unable to sustain its crab operation due to a lack of employees. (Submitted by Barry Andersen)

The operator of Makkovik's fish plant says a shortage of workers — and a shortage of places for workers to live — left the plant unable process crab as normal this season.

Keith Watts is the general manager of the Torngat Fish Producers Co-op, which operates plants in Makkovik and Nain. While operations in Nain went smoothly this season, he says work in Makkovik has been limited due to a lack of available workers.

"We've always been very concerned, but this year has been the year that we weren't looking forward to," Watts told CBC Radio earlier this month.

"Unfortunately, this summer was the summer that we hit the wall, and didn't have enough people in order to do [or] sustain our crab operation."

Watts said the community has an aging workforce and the plant's remote northern location limits the number of workers its able to attract.

He'd like to be able to attract temporary foreign workers to work at the plant, but Watts said he knows there would be nowhere for them to live.

"We operate in a remote area with limited access, and very limited accommodations available for anybody who would come in to work for us," he said.

"We would not be able to employ people for any more than a couple months, and it would be very difficult to even entertain. We can't house people that come in from Nunatsiavut communities, let alone from elsewhere in the province or the world."

Makkovik AngajukKak Barry Andersen says a shortage of available housing is a concern for the future for the fish plant. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Makkovik AngajukKak Barry Andersen said he knows housing is a real concern in the region, especially when it comes to rentals and other spaces available for booking, like hotels.

Work is being done to create a new 20-lot subdivision, he said, but he knows there are other challenges.

"We can't afford to really give up lots for temporary summer use … and that's the major catch-22 situation we're finding ourselves in," Andersen said Thursday.

"I really don't know what we can do, unless we can come up with more workers locally, which demographics is not showing that they're available."

Andersen said he is concerned about the future longevity of the plant, adding it's a key employer for the town.

"Makkovik was built on the fishery," he said.

"Unless we can attract younger people to work in the fish plant from up and down the coast … probably the only option is to hire on seasonal migrant workers, foreign workers, probably. Either that or maybe modern technology, more mechanized systems to keep the plant going."

Watts said the plant has adopted more technology to keep some operations going, but is looking at all options moving forward.

"We intend to move forward, we just got to figure out how."

