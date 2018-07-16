Makkovik man found in shallow water after apparent drowning

A man is suspected to have drowned while out fishing in coastal Labrador last week.

Makkovik RCMP were called on July 15 around 12:30 p.m. about a man who had gone fishing, but had not been seen in a few days.

Police conducted a search and after a short time found the man in shallow water near Hawk's Cliff.

According to an RCMP release, the man had drowned.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

This is the fourth reported drowning in the province in five days.

Crews are searching for a man presumed drowned in North West River on Sunday, and another man in Cartwright on Thursday. On Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula, a man who was out trout fishing also drowned on Friday.

