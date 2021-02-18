COVID-19 outbreak likely spreads to Makkovik, as Nunatsiavut reports presumptive case

The viral outbreak in metro St. John's has now likely spread to one of the farthest reaches of the province, the Nunatsiavut Government says.

Residents of Makkovik are asked to remain calm and within their own households, as the government suspends flights in and out of the community due to a presumptive positive COVID-19 test among its residents, according to a release sent out Wednesday night.

The presumptive case is linked to travel to the St. John's region. It won't be confirmed until the test is sent to the capital for analysis on Thursday.

Arrangements are underway to have all Makkovik residents tested for the virus, the release said. Officials expect to announce details Thursday morning, and say they will implement an emergency response plan formulated specifically for the community.

Only those traveling for medical emergencies can fly out of Makkovik effective immediately, while Nunatsiavut is asking people not to travel by snowmobile to surrounding areas "under any circumstance."

Contact should be limited to people within their own household, the release said.

Makkovik was one of five north coast communities to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine last month.

