Sunlight and little carollers make Makkovik elders' day merry and bright

A day of sunlight brought a special kind of warmth ot the elders and seniors of Makkovik on Tuesday.

Students from J.C.Erhardt Memorial's kindergarten to grade four classes were supposed to be spending the afternoon doing math, but instead the kids — about 40 of them — piled onto kumatiks being pulled by snowmobiles and went door-to-door, singing Christmas carols in English and in Inuttitut, the Labrador dialect of Inuktitut, for the town's older residents.

"We thought that taking the children out to sing some English and Inuktitut songs to the seniors in our town would maybe bring them some Christmas cheer and brighten their day and we had such a wonderful time doing it," said Jennifer Price, the school's kindergarten and grade one teacher.

Prince said a couple phoned the school to thank them for the lovely show. (Submitted by Jennifer Prince)

She said people threw on their coats and came right outside to listen to the kids.

"We even had one couple — they called the school while we were still out to thank us for coming around," she said.

Prince said people threw on their jackets and poked their heads out or came out of their houses to listen.

The kids sang Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town in English, and Surotsit Kaititsit, the Inuttitut version of O Come Little Children.

They set out in the morning and then spent the afternoon sliding and goofing off in the snow and sun.

"Temperatures were great and we really just couldn't pass it up," Price said.

Carolling was once a tradition for the kids at the town's all-grade school, which has about 70 students, but Price said it's been about three or four years since the last time they went out to sing.

"I think that we'll probably keep it up after this from year to year."

