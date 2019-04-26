Makers gotta make: Meet an artist who brings an edge to her work

Amy Adams is the creative force behind Amy Adams Art and Design based in Conception Bay South, N.L. (Elizabeth Whitten)

It was the words of a close friend that encouraged Amy Adams to enroll in art school: "Makers gotta make."

Her advice led Adams to take the plunge and pursue art.

"If you're a creative person then you need to create, you need to follow that," Adams said.

Today, she's the creative force behind Amy Adams Art and Design based in Conception Bay South.

Her artwork can be found on stationery, greeting cards and other products sold in shops across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Growing up in Pictou, N.S., Adams had been interested in art but had been aimed towards more practical career options.

Her parents were supportive, "but I think most grownups in my life were kinda trying to steer me into more sensible things. My mom wanted me to be a lawyer," she said with a laugh.

But after a year and a half pursuing a bachelor of arts, she left to save up money and enrolled in Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, graduating in 2003.

Amy Adams uses Newfoundland phrases — including some saucy ones — for a line of greeting cards and stationery. (Amy Adams Art and Design)

She then set her sights on Vancouver but first stopped in her hometown to get a job for a few months before heading west. Instead, she was hired as photographer's assistant and stayed in town, where she met her eventual husband, who is from N.L.

In the spring of 2010 they moved to Newfoundland and settled there with their first child.

It was around this time the same friend who told Adams that "makers gotta make" gave her another nudge and told her about Etsy, the online marketplace where artists could sell their work. So Adams started an Etsy account, selling wedding invitation templates with some custom work.

When Adams heard about the Etsy Market, she decided to put some prints together and sell there.

"It was a huge success, totally beyond my expectations. Then I started focusing more on that," she recalled. Today, shops across the province, from Posie Row in St. John's to the Glass Station in Rocky Harbour, are stocking her work.

Amy Adams made this time-lapse video of how a whale illustration came to be:

Putting ink to paper

Every morning Adams starts the day with a cup of coffee, gets her kids to the bus top, and then heads down to her studio. "So I work my butt off until 3:10 and then sprint down to the bus stop to get the kids," she said.

Some days she gets orders ready to go, printing, cutting, folding, and packing — but Adams calls the days she gets to sit down and create. "My favourite days, not gonna lie!"

When sitting down to design a piece of art, she always starts with a drawing. And right now, Adams likes to use a watercolour pencil.

"Because I can be a bit of a control freak and it transfers over into my art. So I find it easier to control watercolour pencils," she said.

Some of her popular prints are of vintage photographs paired with saucy N.L. sayings, like "Jesus Mary and Joseph in the Garden" juxtaposed on a hot pink background.

Adams is drawn to Newfoundland phrases.

"I love the language — it has such a long history to it." She explained it's both old-fashioned but still commonly used today.

Amy Adams' work can be found in shops across Newfoundland and Labrador as well as her website. She also frequents markets in the area. (Elizabeth Whitten)

Many of her ideas are inspired by nature.

As a kid in Pictou, Adams spent a lot of time outdoors, following paths in the woods and sometimes she'd find abandoned objects, like an old water pump.

"I loved that intersection of the natural world and the human world," she said.

At the moment her favourite piece is The Cozy Bear, which is a bear in a knitted sweater slouched over.

"I'm really into expression right now," Adams said.

"I'm a sucker for a good, sort-of sardonic expression. So he's my favourite right now. It's just the sort of bored look on his face that I really liked."

