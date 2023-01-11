CBC N.L.'s Make the Season Kind campaign raises $177K for local food banks

Volunteer Randy Mercer has his hands full of turkeys at the Community Food Sharing Association warehouse in St. John's. (Ritche Perez)

Donations from the Make the Season Kind campaign have been tallied.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador, with generous donations from community and audience members, has raised $177,040.38 for local food banks.

Food bank visits were up 27 per cent in 2022.

The rise in demand, along with the rising cost of food, means food banks and community groups have been struggling to keep up.

"That money will help us purchase food for distribution to the food banks across the province," said Tina Bishop, general manager of the Community Food Sharing Association.

"The demand has certainly increased. It's actually a pretty scary time for food banks in the province because the demand is so high, donations are lower."

The total, as of Feed N.L. Day — the annual donation blitz hosted by CBC N.L. — was $147,837.38.

The CBC bureau in Labrador raised $5,400 and collected 75 turkeys for the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Ministerial Association.

CBC N.L. also raised $3,380 in Corner Brook and $5,200 in Gander during the campaign.

All funds are going to the Community Food Sharing Association, which will distribute food to the 56 food banks throughout the province.

"The need is definitely still there. We're in a good position right now to get us through some of the winter months," said Bishop.

"Our warehouse is pretty full. In a month you'll see a big difference in this, where we're going to need food again."

