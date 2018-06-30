On Canada Day, protesters plan to #MakeNLDarkAgain

What started as a hashtag on Twitter has spread to a planned power protest by some Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Supporters of #MakeNLDarkAgain are asking people in the province to turn off their power breakers from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 1.

Hey, Our message will spread a little wider today thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCCrosstalk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCCrosstalk</a> Tune in! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MakeNLDarkAgain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MakeNLDarkAgain</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlicktheSwitch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlicktheSwitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MemorialDayNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MemorialDayNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/July1st?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#July1st</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightingNewfoundlanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightingNewfoundlanders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rockdaboatNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rockdaboatNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bluebella2008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bluebella2008</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/kerriclrneil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kerriclrneil</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ParadiserGuy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParadiserGuy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/CF0R2DAeKg">pic.twitter.com/CF0R2DAeKg</a> —@ChillyWhillyNL

The move is meant to express their anger about increases in the cost of electricity in the province. On the same day, power rates with Newfoundland Power will rise an average of 6.8 per cent.

"We complain about it amongst ourselves and it's not doing any good, obviously. When you see increase after increase coming from all directions, you think, when is it going to stop?," said Keith Fillier of Clarenville, who started the online campaign.

Supporters of the protest said on social media that the power increase was untenable for many in the province in the face of a rising cost of living.

If yr concerned about the rising price of electricity in NL, join us on July 1 to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MakeNLDarkAgain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MakeNLDarkAgain</a>. Turn off yr breaker for 4 hours (12-4pm) and push back against this latest rate hike <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@kerriclrneil

Fillier said even if the campaign doesn't take off or effect change in the power rates, he hopes it starts a conversation.

"You feel better by doing something, because I know I don't feel good by taking these increases over and over and over and feeling helpless."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador