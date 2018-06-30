Skip to Main Content
On Canada Day, protesters plan to #MakeNLDarkAgain

The idea began as a hashtag, but one man from Clarenville hopes that turning the power off on July 1 will start a conversation about rising rates.

Protest comes on same day as hike in power rates

Terri Coles · CBC News ·
Frustrated by rising power rates in Newfoundland and Labrador, some in the province are planning a protest on Canada Day.

What started as a hashtag on Twitter has spread to a planned power protest by some Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Supporters of #MakeNLDarkAgain are asking people in the province to turn off their power breakers from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 1.

The move is meant to express their anger about increases in the cost of electricity in the province. On the same day, power rates with Newfoundland Power will rise an average of 6.8 per cent.

"We complain about it amongst ourselves and it's not doing any good, obviously. When you see increase after increase coming from all directions, you think, when is it going to stop?," said Keith Fillier of Clarenville, who started the online campaign.

Supporters of the protest said on social media that the power increase was untenable for many in the province in the face of a rising cost of living.

Fillier said even if the campaign doesn't take off or effect change in the power rates, he hopes it starts a conversation.

"You feel better by doing something, because I know I don't feel good by taking these increases over and over and over and feeling helpless."

