New
Shaun Majumder not returning to This Hour Has 22 Minutes
The comedian told CBC Sunday that he will issue a public statement in the coming days.
Majumder made the announcement on the closing night of The Gathering in his hometown of Burlington, N.L.
Comedian Shaun Majumder is signing off from the anchor desk of the popular news parody show This Hour Has 22 Minutes.
He announced that he would not be returning to the show on Saturday, during the closing night festivities at The Gathering, an annual three-day festival of comedy, music and food.
- Burlington represent: Shaun Majumder takes over Ryan Snoddon's forecast
- Shaun Majumder hosts hundreds at Burlington festival
Majumder founded The Gathering in his hometown of Burlington, N.L., in 2012.
He was a member of the This Hour Has 22 Minutes cast from 2003 to 2010, when he left the show to star in Detroit 1-8-7. He returned to the show in 2011.
Majumder told CBC News he will be making a public statement about his decision in the coming days.
Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
With files from Sarah Smellie