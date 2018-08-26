Shaun Majumder not returning to This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Comedian Shaun Majumder is signing off from the anchor desk of the popular news parody show This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

He announced that he would not be returning to the show on Saturday, during the closing night festivities at The Gathering, an annual three-day festival of comedy, music and food.

Majumder founded The Gathering in his hometown of Burlington, N.L., in 2012.

This Hour Has 22 Minutes cast members Mark Critch (left to right), Cathy Jones, Susan Kent and Shaun Majumder arrive on the red carpet at the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

He was a member of the This Hour Has 22 Minutes cast from 2003 to 2010, when he left the show to star in Detroit 1-8-7. He returned to the show in 2011.

Majumder told CBC News he will be making a public statement about his decision in the coming days.

With files from Sarah Smellie