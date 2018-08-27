Decision to leave This Hour Has 22 Minutes 'not mine,' says Shaun Majumder

Comedian Shaun Majumder will not be returning to the cast of This Hour Has 22 Minutes, citing "creative differences" between himself and the Halifax-based producers of the parody show.

"The decision for my departure was not mine," Majumder said in a Facebook post Monday.

The post was his first official statement since making the announcement Saturday night during the closing festivities of The Gathering, an annual festival Majumder hosts in his hometown of Burlington, N.L.

Majumder was part of the 22 Minutes cast from 2003 to 2010, when he left the show to star in Detroit 1-8-7. He returned in 2011.

CBC, which broadcasts the hit comedy show, confirmed his departure from the 22 Minutes anchor desk on Sunday.

Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at CBC English service, said the show "decided to go in a different direction."

This Hour Has 22 Minutes cast members Mark Critch (left to right), Cathy Jones, Susan Kent and Shaun Majumder arrive on the red carpet at the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Majumder used the social media post to thank his former cast and crew — "they are the best in television" — calling them his family. He said being in their company each week is what he'll miss the most.

"Thank you to the CBC for an incredible run and to all of fans of [22 Minutes] from coast to coast to coast, who have supported the show and all the ridiculous shenanigans I got into while on it," Majumder wrote.

"And of course, to all the haters … I love you too because if you didn't exist, we wouldn't be doing it right."