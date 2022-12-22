Major fire in Springdale shuts down main street in town

RCMP says first responders are currently on the scene of a major fire in Springdale. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a major structural fire in Springdale that has made the town's main street, Little Bay Road, impassable, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday evening.

The fire involves an industrial building on Corporal Bouzane Boulevard, which runs parallel to Little Bay Road. Both roads are currently impassable, since fire hoses are crossing the streets to allow firefighters to fight the blaze.

The RCMP says it's essential for the public, both pedestrians and vehicle operators, to stay away from the area.