Major Crimes Unit brought in as RCMP continue search for Happy Valley-Goose Bay man

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have brought in the Major Crimes Unit to continue the search for 47-year-old Todd Penney, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Residents of Happy Valley-Goose Bay can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area.

The RCMP is asking residents and businesses to check for surveillance or dash cam footage captured between 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say any footage captured "anywhere" in Happy Valley-Goose Bay during that time period may be important, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Penney has been missing since Saturday, Sept. 18. He is described as six-feet tall, weighing 154 lbs and has short brown hair. Police say he was wearing jeans, a white hoodie, a black coat and a ball cap.

Ground Search and Rescue teams in Happy Valley-Goose Bay have been searching for Penney since Monday morning and are continuing the search today, said police.

Police say anyone with information on Penney's disappearance can contact the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP or Crime Stoppers.



