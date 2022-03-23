Historic St. John's theatre going back to its roots under new ownership

The Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's is under new ownership. Terra Bruce Productions is reverting the building back into a live event theatre. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The historic Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's is on the way to returning to its former glory.

The property has been snatched up by Terra Bruce Productions, which submitted a proposal to the city over the winter to revive the popular live venue — one that has seen several changes over its lifetime — and has since bought it.

"The main point of that application was to see if we could kind of proceed to revive it as a working theatre as opposed to what it has been for the last 20 years, which has been a rotating series of awkward nightclubs," the company's chief operating officer, Bob Hallett, told CBC News on Tuesday.

"We want to turn it back into a functional theatre, what it was when it was built in 1918. That was the jewel of theatres then in St. John's."

The building holds historical significance besides being a live venue for performing arts.

The theatre was the birthplace of the historic political riot in April 1932. About 2,000 people gathered there before marching on the Colonial Building in nearby Bannerman Park — the former House of Assembly — the next day to call on the legislature to investigate charges made against Sir Richard Squires, then prime minister of Newfoundland.

At the time, Squires had to be spirited out of the Colonial Building as the mob smashed windows and doors and tussled with police.

Bob Hallett, the chief operating officer of Terra Bruce Productions, says the city 'desperately needs' a venue the size of the Majestic. (Submitted by Bob Hallett)

The city notes the theatre was also the site of rallies for responsible government and later became the headquarters of the Confederate Party during the Confederation debate in 1948-49.

The city has designated it a municipal heritage building based on its esthetic and historical value.

'Every seat is good'

Hallett said Terra Bruce Productions has been working hard over the last two months, plotting out the space for measuring, figuring out exits, lighting, the dressing rooms and seating.

"What often happened in the past is it tried to be everything for everybody. The Majestic was built to be a theatre," he said.

"That was the premier theatre in St. John's and it just seemed like a sin to us that this beautiful building was sitting there empty and neglected when it had the potential to be what it was."

Listen to the full interview:

St John's Morning Show 9:59 Majestic Theatre It's been empty for years, but we hear all about some new plans to revive the Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's. 9:59

Hallett said it's also a venue his company needed for itself as a functioning theatre production company, with six shows in various stages of production. Renting other venues from other companies is a difficult and cumbersome way to operate, he said.

"We needed a venue in St. John's where we lived. There's no point in us having a great venue in Calgary. We needed one here," said Hallett.

What's more, he said, it's a theatre the city "desperately needs."

Hallett said there's a market in the city for a venue of the Majestic's size. Its 400 seats would put it between LSPU Hall's 170 seats and Holy Heart Theatre's 1,000 seats, and well under the 1,500 seats in a new concert hall being built by John Steele. The nearby Mary Brown's Centre holds about 6,000 seats while the St. John's Arts & Culture Centre holds just over 900.

"There's a big absence in the market for that 300-, 400-seat theatre where you can see musical theatre or drama. You can also see concerts, other public events," said Hallett.

"This is what we wanted to do to the Majestic. We wanted to turn it back into that comfortable, amazing live venue where every seat is good."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador