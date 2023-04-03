School reopens in Mainland amid strict water conservation efforts

The school in Mainland, on Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula, reopened on Monday morning after being closed last week due to concerns with the town's water supply.

École Sainte-Anne was closed on Tuesday, when the local service district that governs the region made the decision to turn off the water to the entire community of Mainland.

The Francophone school board was told there was only one foot of water left in the dam, and that the reservoir was running empty as well. The provincial government approved the local service district to begin pumping water from a secondary water source, Cointres Brook, but the local service district said the water was too dirty to use.

Residents in the area have blamed World Energy GH2, a company doing construction in the area related to a proposed wind farm, for the conditions in the brook. The company denied responsibility, and said it has been monitoring the brook — which is a protected water supply — on a daily basis.

The province also said it's been monitoring the brook and said the increased turbidity and discolouration of the water was expected to dissipate. The Department of Environment and Climate Change has not issued a boil water advisory for the brook.

The local service district turned the water back on Saturday morning, but with tight restrictions on usage. It will be shut off from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for an undetermined period of time.

