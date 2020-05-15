The first person from Newfoundland and Labrador to land a prestigious and lucrative scholarship to Stanford University hopes it enables her to bring expertise in treating cancer patients back to this province.

Corner Brook's Maike van Niekerk was named a Knight-Hennessy Scholar in early May, with the prize covering the entire cost of a Stanford graduate degree, along with mentorship and leadership opportunities. Van Niekerk is headed to Stanford's school of medicine in the fall, a program where tuition alone well exceeds $200,000.

"There's no way that I would've been able to study at Stanford if I had not received this sort of financial aid. So I'm very, very, very grateful, and still a little bit shocked that they picked me," she said.

The shock hasn't entirely worn off since van Niekerk received the fateful phone call a few weeks ago while she was aboard a train travelling to London from Oxford, where she's finishing up a PhD in psychiatry thanks to a Rhodes Scholarship.

The caller simply identified himself as John, a name so generic it rang no bells for van Niekerk.

"Who was this John who was calling me? It took me a second to realize it was him, because I didn't think that I was going to win," said van Niekerk.

The John was John Hennessy, a chair of Alphabet, Google's parent company. He co-founded the scholarship, along with Phil Knight — who runs a little company called Nike — and was calling to let her know that after sifting through 6,100 applicants, and two rounds of essays and interviews, van Niekerk had made the cut. She's the first Atlantic Canadian ever to do so.

Surrounded by strangers, Van Niekerk broke into tears, as passengers who had overheard congratulated her on the new course her life was about to take.

"It was a really surreal moment, and I still feel very shocked, and blessed at the same time," she told CBC Radio's CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Van Niekerk, right, with a friend at Oxford University, where van Niekerk is a Rhodes Scholar. (Submitted by Maike van Niekerk)

Helping cancer patients

As the move from Oxford to Stanford sinks in, van Niekerk said her mind has roamed across the North Atlantic back to Newfoundland and Labrador, and hopes she has made her home province proud.

Van Niekerk dedicated her life early on toward improving the lives of rural Newfoundlanders and Labradorians dealing with cancer diagnoses. When she was 15, her mother, Katrin Kohler, died from breast cancer. During Kohler's illness and afterward, van Niekerk witnessed an outpouring of community support that propelled her to channel her energy and grief into activism.

She founded the non-profit Katrin's Karepackage, and ran marathons and cycled to raise money to help ease the financial burden on other Atlantic Canadian cancer patients who need to travel for treatments, totalling more than $175,000 so far.

Now 24, Van Niekerk has racked up accolades for that activism alongside a nursing degree at Dalhousie and her Rhodes Scholarship, where she's studied improving psychological care for elderly hospital patients. At Stanford, she hopes to seek out some specific mentorship opportunities that the scholarship affords, and apply them back home.

"For me, that will be improving health-care accessibility in Newfoundland primarily, but Atlantic Canada more broadly. That's something that I'm really passionate about," she said.

Applying for the scholarship gave van Niekerk time to reflect on why she wanted to make a difference in health care, and thoughts of her mother are never far from top of mind after her win.

"I think she'd be really proud to know I'm representing Newfoundland at Stanford, and that I want to learn these skills to come back to the province and really help patients like herself through the struggles that she faced, to help other patients not face those struggles," said van Niekerk.

While van Niekerk hopes to be in Stanford this fall, she said the university's administration has assured her that if there are any pandemic-related delays, the scholarship will still be accessible to her as soon as she's able to begin her studies.

