Manganese levels decreasing at Petty Harbour Long Pond water supply

The City of St. John's says reports of high manganese levels found in the tap water from the Petty Harbour Long Pond water supply are dropping significantly.

Thousands of city residents who get their drinking water from that source were warned not to drink their tap water in late August, after reports the water was discoloured by manganese.

"The number of discoloured water reports to the city from residents serviced by the Perry Harbour Long Pond water supply have significantly decreased," the statement said.

In the days following the initial public notice, the city said clear water in the west end was safe to drink, but that boiling the discoloured water wouldn't lower manganese levels.

It also advised that children under one year of age should have their meals prepared with bottled water or with water from an alternative source.

The city also set up several water filling stations in the west end, which are still in operation.

In Thursday's statement, the city also said manganese levels in the raw, source water from the pond, as well as the treated water flowing though the distribution system, are also decreasing.

The city said it will continue to consult with water treatment experts on the long and short-term plan for the water source and will be releasing information about that as it becomes available.

Manganese is naturally found in drinking water. Health Canada says acceptable levels are a maximum of 0.12 milligrams per litre.

In late August, the city confirmed water from the Petty Harbour Long Pond system had reported samples ranging from 0.009 mg/l to a maximum 0.525 mg/l.

For now, the city says residents serviced by the Petty Harbour Long Pond water treatment plant should know that clear water is still safe to drink.

Maintenance on the water distribution system is ongoing and work is scheduled to take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the intersection of Topsail Road and Hamlyn Road.

