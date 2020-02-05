Deer Lake man recounts tension, smell of smoke aboard plane before emergency landing

A Deer Lake man had a nerve-racking ending to his family vacation to Spain, when his flight made an emergency landing at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas International Airport in Madrid on Monday.

Marcel Brake was on his way home, on a separate flight from his family members. His flight plan was to leave Madrid, fly into Toronto and then touch down on home soil.

Shortly after takeoff the plane experienced an engine problem and a ruptured tire.

"All we could feel was a shake, and we could smell smoke as soon as we were going into the air," Brake told CBC News on Wednesday.

"Nobody was panicking so that was good. I was in shock at the time. All I was thinking about on that airplane was, 'Are we going to land safely?'"

The Air Canada flight circled the airport for four hours to use fuel in order to lighten it for landing.

Brake said flight attendants were in constant contact with the pilots and relaying messages to the passengers, adding that the crew insisted everything was under control.

"I didn't really talk to anybody. I just looked out the window and closed my eyes and tried to get some sleep," he said.

Toronto-bound Flight AC837 departed from the Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport in Madrid. (Reuters)

As the sun began to set and the crew prepared for landing, Brake said he sent one final text message before gripping his armrests tightly, waiting for the plane to descend and bring the 136 passengers and eight crew members down safely.

"Before we landed I texted my girlfriend, saying that there was an incident with my plane, and I told her not to worry," he said.

With the world watching live news coverage of the landing, the plane did touch down safely, without much rumble or shaking as it rolled onto the runway, said Brake. It was like any other landing, he said — except for the cheers of the passengers, who applauded the flight staff for a job well done, and the reporters who were waiting as passengers filed into the terminal.

It wasn't until later, after everyone was booked into hotel rooms and flights home were straightened away that Brake said the event really began to sink in.

"I was just in complete shock, and it didn't really hit me until I got into the airport that evening, that I started thinking about home, and my family and friends," he said.

"I myself was overwhelmed when I got to the airport and started talking to my family.… It took me a long time to settle down that night."

Brake looks at the emergency landing as a second chance at life, although he adds that he won't be travelling any time soon.

He said passengers who were once complete strangers became close in the hotel after things began to settle down.

Still, the following day was another flight, one that would bring him back to Toronto, and then on to Newfoundland.

"When I got off the plane in Deer Lake, when I landed, my mom was waiting for me in the airport and we both cried a little bit," he said.