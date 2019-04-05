After training Down Under, rugby player has sights set on Team Canada

After getting a taste of professional rugby from a country that knows the sport best, a 19-year-old St. John's athlete is setting her sights on playing for the Canadian women's national rugby team.

Madeline Pickard spent the past three months in New Zealand training full-time with an elite group of coaches and players. Now back in Newfoundland, she's realizing that in order to make her dream come true, she will have to leave the Rock.

"My goal overall is to make Team Canada, and I think getting there I would have to move out of Newfoundland because the women's rugby here is just not at the level I want to be playing at," Pickard told The St. John's Morning Show.

The Swilers rugby player said she is considering moving to a place with a higher level of rugby, like British Columbia, to pursue her dreams.

The opportunity to practise in New Zealand came to her by chance, when/ a Facebook ad for a training camp caught her attention.

After applying she was accepted, with a $6,000 scholarship.

It didn't take her long to realize she was in the right place.

"It's funny in the airplane [you can see] just rugby fields everywhere and you can tell this place is so rugby-based. Everyone knows rugby, knows the sport, goes out to watch," she said.

She said her schedule at the camp was rigorous with weightlifting in the morning, skills practice in the afternoon and rugby practice at night.

"It was just spectacular and I loved every minute of it," she said.

The most rewarding experience for Pickard, she said, was seeing what it takes to play at a professional level: "Just training as hard as you can and living and breathing the sport."

