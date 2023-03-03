Team N.L. strikes gold for 2nd time at Canada Winter Games
Maddox Glover, 13, of Conception Bay South wins gold in figure skating
Newfoundland and Labrador has its second and third medals of the Canada Games.
Maddox Glover, 13, of Conception Bay South won gold Thursday night in men's Special Olympics Level 2 figure skating, adding to the gold medal won by Gleb Evstigneev a week ago.
"I didn't feel nervous at all. I was just excited about it," Maddox said Friday while waiting to watch other Canada Games events in Prince Edward Island.
"It was kind of crazy. I was getting so many views on Twitter when it was announced I got gold."
His mother, Wanda Glover, said she was more nervous than Maddox during his medal round skate Thursday night.
"As he got through each element I got more and more excited," she said.
"By the end, I told him, I couldn't cheer because I was crying too much. I was so proud."
Maddox Glover started skating with the Prince of Wales Skating Club just four years ago.
Wanda Glover said at first Maddox wasn't a fan of some of the elements of the sport but credits his coaches for being great motivators.
"So coming up to the Games we had lots of extra practices and we worked on specific elements and they got him really well prepared, which I'm so grateful for," she said.
"We're all so very proud of him."
Maddox said he's been making friendships with athletes from other provinces, particularly those in his category.
Wanda Glover said that's among her favourite moments.
"It's like a big family. He's made a couple of special friendships this week," she said.
Skate Canada Newfoundland and Labrador team manager Susan Dean said Maddox captivated the entire crowd with his performance.
After leaving the ice, he said, "That was best moment of my life."
"The whole place erupted," said Dean. "The electricity, the camaraderie among them all. It was just amazing."
On Friday, Lily Evans of Torbay and Mark Butt of Clarenville won a bronze medal in pre-novice pairs figure skating.
In a press release, Team N.L. said the pair had competed in front of a sold-out crowd in North Rustico.
The Games kicked off Feb. 18 and will finish up on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?