Sliced bologna and cold beer: Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove has a corner store again

For the past couple of years, Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove has been one of the many small towns across the province without a convenience store.

That's changed now, thanks to a local couple who thought about buying a small residential property to rent to hikers but decided a beer cooler in a bedroom made a lot more sense.

"She's pretty cold, so the sign is true: it's cold beer," Dave Tizzard said.

That bedroom, and the rest of the small residential unit purchased by Dave and Kim Tizzard, is now part of Beachfront Variety, sitting right on the water in the rural community just 10 minutes outside St. John's.

"We've been almost a couple years now without any store in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove whatsoever," Tizzard told The St. John's Morning Show.

"So it's 10 kilometres in either direction in order to get a Pepsi and a bag of chips."

Tizzard contemplated changing that for some time, he said.

He decided to give a local store a go when the building that would become Beachfront Variety became available.

"When I looked at it I said there is only one thing this thing can be. It has to be a convenience store," Tizzard said.

"So I turned the bedroom into a beer cooler and we rocked and rolled from there."

Corner stores important to small towns

The support from the community so far has been amazing, Tizzard said. People initially stopped in to purchase something just to help out, but he thinks locals are starting to again see the convenience — no pun intended — of having a shop that sells everyday essentials just down the road.

It's a positive development to see a store in Maddox Cove again, said Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove Mayor Samuel Lee.

"Many of the residents were happy to see it," Lee said, adding that it's been about a year since the convenience store in Petty Harbour closed, but 10 to 15 years since there was a store in Maddox Cove itself.

That's a familiar situation across Newfoundland and Labrador. In a province where 84 per cent of communities lack a full-service grocery store, according to research by Cathy Mah.

Corner stores have long played an important role in local food security. Keeping those stores running has been difficult for some outport towns as populations shrink, but Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove doesn't have that problem.

"With our proximity to St. John's and area, our population is holding pretty good," Lee said. In fact, newer homes built by younger residents mean that homes now built in Maddox Cove are beyond the reach of town water and sewer and must rely on wells and septic tanks, he said, though the town is working to expand those services.

Tizzard hopes that means a good customer base of people who don't want to have to drive to Shea Heights or Goulds for a snack or a carton of milk.

'It's got that old store feeling'

Though Maddox Cove itself has changed, Tizzard's plans for the store resemble the ones he grew up visiting in the province.

"The floors are a little sloped in this one as well. It's got that kind of old store feeling," he said.

"Stores like we had when we were kids, where you had your salt meat in a bucket."

He hopes to bring in that meat, as well as ham wrapped in brown paper. He already has another local favourite on hand.

"You've gotta have the pounds of bologna, you've gotta have that sliced," he said.

So far, a few weeks after opening, Tizzard has set up some storage, a space for Pepsi and chips, everyday items like canned vegetables and dried pasta, and a food prep area that was the small home's kitchen — all with a great view of the ocean out the front window.

And, of course, the beer — cold, as promised.

