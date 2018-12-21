Machel Rayner is spending this Christmas with his younger brother after all, and he no longer has to worry about his future in Canada.

"I am excited. I am happy that I can continue to do what I came here to do, start over and rebuild," Rayner told CBC News on Friday.

[I] will continue to work hard and contribute to this beautiful province. - Machel Rayner

Rayner, 31, who is originally from Jamaica, said he was notified Wednesday his travel documents would be returned. And on Friday, he was told his permanent residency was in the mail.

Earlier this month, CBC reported that Rayner feared having to leave his adopted country of Canada, after losing a chance at permanent residency because of breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.

After the Dec. 6 story, Rayner began receiving support from all over Canada, particularly in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It's never been done before, to reinstate a decision that was imposed," Rayner said.

Machel Rayner, seen in a CBC story from 2011, was known for his singing and dancing when he worked at Tim Hortons in the Aquarena in St. John's. (CBC)

The decision to return his residency came because of the continued support following the CBC story and because "it was a simple mistake," Rayner said.

"It wasn't anything bad, it was a simple misunderstanding on my part about this decision."

Back in Jamaica, Rayner's mother Linda's prayers have paid off.

"She said God has come through," Rayner said.

Originally from Trenchtown, Jamaica, Rayner has lived in St. John's for more than eight years.

He was in the final stages of completing his permanent residency this fall when, he said, he accidentally hurt his chances of staying in Canada.

Rayner was part of a nominee program that the Newfoundland and Labrador government runs to increase immigration and fill labour shortages.

Machel Rayner says he'll stay in Newfoundland now that he's been granted permanent residency. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

After losing part of his salary at his personal training job in St. John's, Rayner said he decided to seek employment temporarily in Halifax.

By leaving the province for work — albeit temporarily — Rayner said he was automatically removed from the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial nominee program.

'Will continue to work hard'

It left him with a couple of options, including an appeals hearing that could result in him being banned from the country for up to five years.

However, the hearing has now been cancelled and Rayner is able to continue his life in Canada.

"Yes, I will be staying here," Rayner said when asked if he would stay in Newfoundland after being granted residency.

"It's an incredible feeling to know Canadians stand by immigrants this much and without them, this wouldn't have been possible."

Rayner credits the Newfoundland and Labrador government, and supports across the country.

"I will not let you guys down and will continue to work hard and contribute to this beautiful province and to be a Newfoundlander."

