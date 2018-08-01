'I'm on top of the world': M5 team sets new women's Regatta record

It was a joyous morning for the M5 women's crew, who broke the Royal St. John's Regatta record with an official time of 4:56.10.

The previous record was 4:56.70, set in 2003 by team OZFM.

M5's time gave them an easy win in Wednesday morning's qualifying race.

When they got word of their time at the finish line, the team was visibly emotional, with tears of joy and plenty of hugs to go around.

"I'm on top of the world, I don't know what else to say," said Alyssa Devereaux.

"It's absolutely amazing. It's hard to describe."

Katie Wadden said it's a "dream come true" to clock a record-breaking time for the 200th annual regatta.

"This is the icing on the cake," she said.

"We've been just 100 per cent committed now for three years to this very intense program, and to make it all come together today is pretty special."

When asked what they plan to do in Wednesday night's championship race, Nancy Beaton said she and the team going to try to beat their own record.

Devereaux, Beaton, Wadden, Amanda Hancock, Amanda Ryan and Jane Brodie make up the M5 team, alongside their cox Dean Hammond and coach Bert Hickey.

Record unofficially broken last week

The M5 women unofficially beat the record last week with a time of 4:55.33.

Last Tuesday, they rowed for the record during a regular practice.

For the past three years, the crew has trained six days a week from January to August. Each rower has put in more than 1,000 kilometres on the rowing machines alone.

