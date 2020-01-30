What this mom of a child with a rare disease would like you to know

Megan Drover is the primary caregiver for her three-year-old daughter, Willow, who has Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome. (Megan Drover)

Megan Drover carries business cards in the pocket of her daughter Willow's adaptive stroller. Drover gives them to strangers who ask about Willow's disabilities. The little pink card doesn't have contact information — but rather, it gives a brief explanation of her daughter's rare condition and invites readers to visit a website to learn more. Drover started carrying the cards after several conversations that went like this:

What does she have? It's a rare disease called Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome.

Is that like Down's syndrome? Willow has facial features similar to those associated with Down's syndrome, but Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome (PKS) is not Down's syndrome.

PKS affects many systems of the body, and the U.S. National Institutes of Health lists 96 associated symptoms. Willow has grown into a tall, heavy three-year-old, but still needs more attention and care than that required by an infant. She's fed via a port to her stomach, because the muscles in her esophagus and trachea do not differentiate between eating and breathing.

Willow's care includes appointments with a host of specialists who monitor her physical and cognitive development. Frequent health scares put her in hospital, sometimes for weeks at a time. Because PKS is a rare disease, physicians find it difficult to gauge what is reasonable to expect of her growth and development. Much of what Drover and her husband Sheldon learn about Willow's condition comes to them through a worldwide network of PKS parents. It's a learn-as-you-go process.

When strangers ask about Willow, Drover knows they mean well.

The active concern of people in their community is an invaluable antidote to feelings of isolation that can plague parents of a child with a rare condition.

When you have a child with special needs, especially when the condition is rare, the answers to simple questions are rarely simple. In a polite conversation with a stranger, an explanation of Willow's condition can feel like too much information. In the case of some rare diseases, the parents themselves are still seeking the answers to those seemingly simple questions. It can be painful or anxiety inducing for the parent to explain their child's condition to a stranger.

Here are a few of the things the Drovers would like well-meaning folks to keep in mind when they encounter a child with apparent special needs:

"What does she have?" is a bigger question than you realize. Because PKS is a rare disorder, you most likely haven't heard of it. Unless you already know about PKS, the name doesn't tell you anything about the host of ways it impacts Willow's health and development, not to mention the lives of her family members.

If you really want to know about a child's special condition, be sure you have time to engage in a long conversation with her parent. And before starting that conversation, you might want to consider whether the parent has the time or energy to engage with you.

A sweet moment between nine-year-old Tatum and his sister Willow. (Megan Drover)

Please ask before you touch. The Drovers appreciate when people chat with Willow. At three years of age, she is showing some signs of seeing and responding to other people. However, Willow's weak immune system leaves her extremely vulnerable to illness. A simple cold can put the child in hospital for weeks and may even be fatal. It's natural to want to snuggle with a little one, or even just to 'finger-boop' her nose. In the case of a child with a rare disease, though, it's best to ask first.

Help is always welcome. As parents of two children, the Drovers are constantly balancing the special needs of one child with the active life of the other. Megan is both a hockey mom and the primary caregiver for a child with a rare disease. It's difficult to ask for help, but it means a lot when members of the community take initiative to do fundraising or even volunteer to babysit.

When a pink card is handed to a stranger, the Drovers seek to provide a simple answer to their questions. They also hope that increasing awareness of PKS, to make space for more informed conversations about her daughter and her family as a whole.

