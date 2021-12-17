Lawyer ditches career for music industry, thanks to a panic attack — and rapper Classified's mom

When lawyer Nigel Jenkins had a panic attack, he decided to leave his law career behind and turn to something he truly loves: music. (Tom Cochrane/Submitted by Nigel Jenkins)

Nigel Jenkins of Laughing Heart Music gives some of the credit for his early success to the mother of a hip-hop star.

In 2015, Jenkins says, he put out a press release about the launch of his company with a picture of him in his "lawyer suit."

When the photo landed in the arts section of the Halifax Chronicle Herald, it caught the attention of a woman in Enfield, N.S., who showed it to her son — the rapper Classified.

"Classified's mom brought him the paper and said, 'You should reach out to this nice young man who's doing things in music.'"

It started with a panic attack

Jenkins pivoted away from a fledgling law career after a panic attack in 2014.

"I woke up one morning thinking I was having a heart attack," he said.

When the doctor confirmed his heart was healthy but that he was experiencing anxiety, Jenkins decided to quit his job and turn toward something he loved.

"I've played in bands all my life, I always had an interest in music, and I had managed some of my own early groups and bands of friends."

When Halifax folk musician Ben Caplan was looking for a tour manager in early 2015, Jenkins was unemployed. He jumped into the role.

Jenkins, founder of Laughing Heart Music, has worked with artists including Classified, Anthony OKS, Ben Caplan, Hillsburn and Rube & Rake. (Dru Kennedy/Submitted by Nigel Jenkins)

When Jenkins started Laughing Heart Music in 2015, his first clients were Caplan and the band Hillsburn. Since then, his artist management business has grown to include his own LHM record label and music publishing services.

Jenkins has worked with a variety of new and established artists, including Classified, Heather Rankin of the Rankin Family, St. John's-based Rube & Rake, Winnipeg hip-hop artist Anthony OKS, and Halifax musician/producer Keeper E.

In his six years running LHM, Jenkins says, he has gained a wealth of understanding about the business of making music.

"It's been a lot of discovery to figure out where the money actually comes from, because it's not from selling music," he said.

In an age of digital media, live performance is proving to be the best source of revenue for musicians.

From his perspective as manager, the business starts with team building.

"If an artist comes on with the record label, we're putting the team around them, so the publicist, a radio tracker, distribution. And if the artist is going to be touring in a bunch of markets … we'll do the same in other countries," said Jenkins.

"An important part of the early artist management work was going on the road with the artists I worked with … really living the experience of an early emerging act, like sleeping on those floors and loading into those little rooms where you're playing for the sound guy and maybe one other person drinking at the bar," he added.

Learning the hard way

Jenkins remembers a low point early in his career. He had bought a 12-passenger van with the intention of renting it to touring bands. He was using the van as his home base for a summer of work-related travel.

When a booking oversight led to an extra day of driving for one of his bands, he felt overwhelmed.

"I've been living in the back of my van, freshly out of a failed relationship, where we shared a dog … and I've been part of f---ing up for a band and they're not pleased with me, so I'm just crying with the rain coming down on my van in this campground in Quebec City," he said, laughing.

"I put myself through that. I didn't need to be living in my van that summer, and it made things harder than they needed to be."

Building relationships

Early in his career, Jenkins said, he learned the importance of building relationships for the long term rather than trying to "leverage" people for what they could do for him, and where his clients are concerned, Jenkins doesn't take his relationships lightly.

"I'm really reluctant to jump in with folks, because it's … so intimate and committed," said Jenkins.

Laughing Heart Music was nominated in 2021 for Music N.L.’s industry professional of the year and outstanding company of the year awards, and for artist manager of the year in the 2019 East Coast Music Awards. (Tatum Durybal/Submitted by Nigel Jenkins)

He prefers to use the label branch of his business as a way of bringing artists in for a single project. Then, based on that experience, both he and the artist have a better sense of their compatibility.

"Imagine all of your artistic, creative energy going into a thing that you then entrust another person to come alongside and help you work," he said.

No longer that festival-hopping van-dweller, Jenkins is now a husband and a father to a one-year-old, "helping to work to make the community better, selfishly for my own family."

He runs his business from Steady Brook on Newfoundland's west coast, serves on the boards of directors for both Music N.L. and the East Coast Music Awards, and was recently elected to town council.

"I'm at a point where I feel like I have something to contribute," he said.