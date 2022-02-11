MusicNL is putting mental health centre stage

MusicNL Executive Director Rhonda Tulk-Lane says mental health supports are key for the music industry, especially during the pandemic. (Submitted by Lynette Adams)

Over $60,000 in donations were raised as part of a livestreamed concert supporting musicians from across Newfoundland and Labrador hurting from lack of work due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Rhonda Tulk-Lane, MusicNL's executive director, says the Mind the Music concert was the brainchild of several members who had lost work in the latest pandemic shutdowns.

"December is the busiest time of the year for our artists, where they create that nest egg to get them through January, February and March," Tulk-Lane said. "We said we've got to pull it off fast."

MusicNL provided a small relief payment to musicians in December, but had no funds in reserve to help musicians get through this winter shutdown. In the first week of January, the committee of Atlantic Music, Canadian AV, Stingray, MusicNL and the Canadian Mental Health Association decided to do Mind the Music.

Days after Mind the Music aired on Jan. 30, MusicNL had received donations totalling over $60,000, and provided a rare gig for artists in another pandemic winter.

But the concert was just the latest in a series of mental health initiatives MusicNL has been rolling out. Since 2020, the organization has offered mental health first aid training, developed a digital app with a mental health focus and a music scholarship supported by the Canadian Mental Health Association in Newfoundland and Labrador.

It all started with the 2018 Mental Health Survey conducted by the East Coast Music Association.

The study's qualitative results revealed grim data confirming that an disproportion number of musicians lived well under the poverty line, had diagnosed or undiagnosed mental health issues, were concerned about substance abuse and had experienced suicidal thoughts.

Following recommendations arising from the study, the ECMA hired a clinical therapist to provide services to its members. MusicNL members have access to one-on-one sessions with this mental health professional.

Mental health first aid training, and The Mindful Musician

Taking a cue from the ECMA, MusicNL followed suit in 2020. With funding from ACOA, they sponsored certified Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training for interested members. Tulk-Lane said 30 members took part in the course.

"[It's] a nice diverse group from across the province, to have our peers on the ground trained so they can spot the signs and be aware."

In 2021, MusicNL partnered with It's Mental , a St. John's organization established by mental health advocates and local performers to empower individuals to give mental health support to their communities.

Together, the two organizations developed an app called The Mindful Musician . The app, which launched last November, offers mindful moments, wellness resources and career supports for music industry workers.

MusicNL introduced the Master Corporal Jason Cull Scholarship in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Society in Newfoundland and Labrador at the end of 2021. Open to students residing in the province who are studying music full-time, the scholarship is intended to support students in the practice of good mental health.

Sarah Newell, MusicNL's marketing and communications manager, says the recipient should use the scholarship in any way that supports their mental health, "whether that be buying a bike or going toward tuition or books."

The scholarship's namesake, Jason Cull, is a musician and a veteran who served tours of duty in the Balkans and Afghanistan. After his military service, he found music to be a source of healing from his personal traumas. He dedicated his debut album, Stranger, to soldiers like himself.

They're always there for us. - Rhonda Tulk-Lane

"They're always there for us," says Tulk-Lane, highlighting the paradox in the music industry that musicians provide comfort to people going through difficult times, while their work makes them vulnerable to mental health stressors.

She also reflected on the work-life balance of a travelling musician.

"Being on the road, you're on stage, you're the star or with your band, but then it's over and you go back to that hotel room alone," she said. "If you're the person writing the music, your job is so connected to your emotions and your wellbeing."

Newell, herself a member of the band With Violet, said musicians often do a lot of emotional heavy lifting when it comes to their music.

Sarah Newell is MusicNL's Marketing and Communications Manager, and a member of the band With Violet. (Submitted by Lynette Adams)

"Sometimes maybe you don't want to sing that song because you don't want to relive the heartbreak over again but that's everyone's favourite song and you've got to sing it."

So, what's next?

"Our next step is that we have something on the ground in each of our regions, letting people connect," Tulk-Lane said.

Tulk-Lane said they are exploring ways to deploy those members who received Mental Health First Aid training, whom she calls ambassadors.

"Something like small coffee groups over on the west coast, in Corner Brook, in Twillingate, in Grand Falls, to let people know there are people on the ground there if you just need to chat sometimes."